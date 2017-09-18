Someburros Queen Creek grand opening is Sept. 29

First 100 people in line at 9 a.m. win free burros for a year
Someburros is officially set to open its doors in Queen Creek at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at 20707 E. Maya Road, according to a press release.
It is the Mexican restaurant’s seventh location.
Hours for the 4,050-square-foot restaurant will be 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. It will have seating for 120 patrons — 88 inside and 32 outside.
Grand opening giveaway
As part of the restaurant’s grand opening event, the first 100 people in line at 9 a.m. win free burros for a year (one burro per month for a year, first 100 guests only), according to the release.
The grand opening celebration will be presented fiesta-style with local mariachi band performances and a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Queen Creek Town Council members and the Vasquez family, founders of the Someburros restaurant chain.
Someburros donates portion of first month’s sales to QCHS Marching Band
Someburros has a history of returning some of its profits back into the communities that support it. During the summer it asked for nominations of deserving nonprofits in Queen Creek.
As a result, Someburros announced it will donate 2 percent of its first-month’s sales to the Queen Creek High School Marching Band, according to the release.
“This is our way of saying thank you to the town for welcoming us with open arms,” Someburros President Tim Vasquez said in the release. “When we open a new location, we don’t just open the doors – we make a genuine effort to get to know the surrounding community, and what it is its people and our fans value. Clearly, Queen Creek stands proudly behind its local schools, and we’re honored to be able to give back in such a big way.”
For more on Someburros, visit Someburros.com.
Established in 1986 in Tempe, Someburros was started by George and Mary Vasquez to fill the absence of quality, authentic Mexican food that diners could enjoy quickly. Being a family of five constantly on the go, the Vasquezes wanted to share their original family recipes wrapped up in a quick-casual concept.
The couple have been joined by their three children in operating all seven Someburros locations, a family with more than 40 years of entrepreneurial experience. Together, with many long-time employees, the Vasquez family is committed to continually providing quality, consistent and excellent food to go along with Someburros’ signature friendly service, according to the release.