Someburros Queen Creek seeks nominations of local nonprofit to benefit

Winning nonprofit to receive 2 percent of Someburros Queen Creek’s first-month sales
Know a Queen Creek nonprofit or community group well-deserving of a donation? Someburros will donate 2 percent of its newest location’s first-month sales to one local entity when Someburros Queen Creek opens for business later this summer.
The Mexican restaurant known for its burros, pollo fundido and other authentic family recipes has a long history of supporting the communities in which it operates, and Queen Creek will be the latest to reap the benefits, according to a press release.
Set to open at 20707 E Maya Road this summer, Someburros Queen Creek marks the seventh installment of the family-owned-and-operated eatery that opened its doors in 1986.
To nominate a nonprofit or community group in-need, describe why the organization is an integral part of the community and why it is deserving of Someburros Queen Creek’s first official community donation.
Nominations are being accepted through Friday, July 14, on Someburros’ Facebook page or directly at http://bit.ly/CommunityQC. Submissions are limited to 30 words.
At the restaurant’s grand opening, Someburros will name one lucky winner, who will then receive 2 percent of all restaurant sales for one month after Queen Creek’s opening date, according to the release.
“We’ve been in the business a long time, and one thing we’ve seen time and time again is the power of community,” said Someburros’ President Tim Vasquez. “We are constantly overwhelmed by the support we get when we open in each new community and this is our way of saying thanks to the folks in Queen Creek for welcoming us into yours.”
For more about Someburros, visit Someburros.com.