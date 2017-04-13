Song of Life church to open San Tan Valley campus in time for Easter

Apr 13th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Rev. Sarai Riddlesworth Case, senior pastor at Song of Life United Methodist Church. (Special to the Independent/Song of Life)

Song of Life United Methodist Church, 20164 S. Sossaman Road in Queen Creek, has announced the opening of a campus in the San Tan Valley.

Regular worship services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at Copper Basin YMCA, 28300 N. Main Street in San Tan Valley. A special Easter Sunday service and egg hunt is planned for April 16.

“We are very excited to be able to offer a United Methodist Church campus in this part of the east Valley,” the Rev. Sarai Riddlesworth Case, senior pastor at Song of Life, said in a press release. “There are so many new residents in the area, and with projections for continuing growth, we recognized the need to provide a local UMC presence here. The response to our new campus has been overwhelming so far, and we have great hopes for the future of Song of Life in San Tan Valley.”

The San Tan campus is the second campus operated by Song of Life, which was established in Queen Creek in 2004 and has a membership of more than 200 members.

The church supports various mission outreach programs, including House of Refuge, UMOM, youth and children’s ministries, and Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts troops.

For more information, visit songoflifeumc.org.

Tags: ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie