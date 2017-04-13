Song of Life church to open San Tan Valley campus in time for Easter

Song of Life United Methodist Church, 20164 S. Sossaman Road in Queen Creek, has announced the opening of a campus in the San Tan Valley.
Regular worship services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at Copper Basin YMCA, 28300 N. Main Street in San Tan Valley. A special Easter Sunday service and egg hunt is planned for April 16.
“We are very excited to be able to offer a United Methodist Church campus in this part of the east Valley,” the Rev. Sarai Riddlesworth Case, senior pastor at Song of Life, said in a press release. “There are so many new residents in the area, and with projections for continuing growth, we recognized the need to provide a local UMC presence here. The response to our new campus has been overwhelming so far, and we have great hopes for the future of Song of Life in San Tan Valley.”
The San Tan campus is the second campus operated by Song of Life, which was established in Queen Creek in 2004 and has a membership of more than 200 members.
The church supports various mission outreach programs, including House of Refuge, UMOM, youth and children’s ministries, and Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts troops.
For more information, visit songoflifeumc.org.