Tent, A/C unit stolen from Schnepf Farms

All that remains are a platform and furniture, bottom photo, that were once covered by the 300-square-foot canvas tent, top photo, stolen July 25 from Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek. The tent was used as a groom’s changing room for weddings held on-site. To report information about the theft, contact the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek office at 602-876-1011 or e-mail the farm at schfarm@gmail.com. (Courtesy of Schnepf Farms Facebook page)

The owners of Schnepf Farms are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the culprit who stole a canvas tent and A/C unit from their property.

Carrie Schnepf posted the following July 26 on the farm’s Facebook page:

“Alert! Last night our large air-conditioned canvas tent was stolen. This is used for our groom when getting married in our meadow. We have weddings coming up and would love to have it returned in good condition. We are offering a $250 reward for info that may lead to an arrest. Please e-mail the farm at schfarm@gmail.com or call the sheriff’s department. Thank you.”

The 15-foot by 20-foot white canvas tent was used as a groom’s changing room for weddings held at the landmark tourism venue and farm at 24810 S. Rittenhouse Road in Queen Creek, Mark Schnepf said during a phone interview Aug. 1.

The tent and air-conditioning unit used to cool it are valued at $5,000, Mr. Schnepf said.

“It’s just really frustrating,” he said, referring to the thought that someone would take the items from the farm.

He estimated it had to take a couple hours to tear down the tent and remove it and the A/C unit before driving away.

People with information about the crime can call the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek office at 602-876-1011 or contact the farm by e-mail at schfarm@gmail.com or call it at 480-987-3100.

