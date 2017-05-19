Town council votes to recommend Someburros liquor license

Members of the Vasquez family, Someburros team and Queen Creek Town Council gathered June 13 at the site of the newest Someburros location in Queen Creek. They are, from left, Amy Vasquez, Queen Creek Vice Mayor Dawn Oliphant, Someburros President Tim Vasquez, Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney and George Vasquez. (Special to the Independent/Awe Collective PR)

During their regular meeting May 17, members of the Queen Creek Town Council unanimously recommended for approval a Series 12 liquor license application, License No. 1207A986, for the Someburros Mexican Food restaurant in Queen Creek.

Someburros is being built at 20707 E. Maya Road.

Present at the meeting were Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Jeff Brown and council members Robin Benning, Jake Hoffman, Dawn Oliphant, Emilena Turley and Julia Wheatley.

In other meeting news, the council met in a closed-door executive session to discuss the town manager’s evaluation and assignments.

During the ceremonial portion of the public meeting, Mayor Barney read proclamations for Memorial Day; Public Works Week, May 21-27; and Dust Awareness Week, June 1-7.

Town council meetings are generally held starting at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at the Queen Creek Town Hall, S. Ellsworth Road. Public hearings are not held before 7 p.m.

Agendas and live streaming video of the meetings may be viewed on the town’s website at www.queencreek.org.

