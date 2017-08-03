Village Inn Queen Creek donating 20 percent of guest check Aug. 3 to American Legion Post 97
Planning to eat out today? Print out this flier and bring it with you Aug. 3 only when you dine at Village Inn in Queen Creek and the restaurant will donate 20 percent of your guest check to the Joe Foss American Legion Post No. 97 in San Tan Valley.
This offer is good throughout the day. The Queen Creek Village Inn is open until midnight at 21386 Ellsworth Loop Road.
Patrons must present the flier to have 20 percent of their guest check donated to the post.
Learn more about Joe Foss American Legion Post No. 97 by visiting its website.
