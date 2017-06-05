Wingstop to offer free wings for grand opening celebration

Guests will be treated to five free wings during the grand opening celebration of Wingstop in Queen Creek.
It will take place 3-7 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the restaurant’s new location in the AC District, 20715 E. Rittenhouse Road Suite No. 101. No purchase is required to get the five free wings, according to a press release.
The event will have free face-painting, balloon-twisting, prizes and live entertainment with Joey Boy, host of the morning show, “The Morning Mess” from Live 101.5 Jamz. One person will win free wings for one year, according to the release.
Wingstop has more than 1,000 locations worldwide. The Queen Creek restaurant is operated under the ownsership of Charles Loflin, who has 24 other locations in Arizona.
The Wingstop menu features bone-in and boneless chicken wings as well as chicken tenders. All can be sauced and tossed in 11 flavors including: mango habanero, lemon pepper, garlic parmesan and original hot.
The Queen Creek Wingstop is open from 10:45 a.m. to midnight daily. To place orders for pick-up, guests can visit order.wingstop.com or download the Wingstop app for Android or iPhone. Call-ahead orders can be placed by calling the restaurant directly at 480-987-1280.