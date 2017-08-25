American Legion Post No. 129 to honor first responders with dinner

Queen Creek American Legion Post No. 129 will host its third annual First Responders Dinner on Monday, Sept. 11.
Queen Creek residents are invited to attend the event, which will include a pasta and salad dinner.
It will begin at 6 p.m. at Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department Fire Station No. 1, 20678 E. Civic Parkway.
The dinner will be provided free of charge. Post No. 129 hopes to offset the cost of the meal through sponsorships, Azina Cooper, sergeant-at-arms for the post, said in an interview.
Reservations are not necessary, Ms. Cooper said.
For more information, call Ms. Cooper at 520-350-3813 or e-mail her azina@sbcglobal.net.