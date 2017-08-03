August is Drowning Impact Awareness Month

In 2016, there were 16 pediatric drownings in Maricopa and Pinal counties, up from 14 pediatric drownings in 2015.
Child drowning is preventable, which is why QCFMD encourages all residents to follow the ABCs of water safety: Adult supervision, Barriers between children and water, and Classes in CPR for adults and swim lessons for children.
In addition to the ABCs of water safety, QCFMD provides the following tips:
- Look in the pool first: every second counts when an individual is drowning and precious time is often wasted looking elsewhere. Always look for missing individuals, especially children in the pool or spa first.
- Drowning is silent: many people believe they will hear someone drowning because the individual will be screaming or splashing. However, drowning is silent with the individual unable to make noise.
If you find someone in any source of water:
- Yell for help and pull the person out of the water.
- Call 9-1-1 immediately.
- Begin CPR if you are trained.
- If you are not trained to administer CPR, follow the instructions from the 9-1-1 operator until help arrives.
Purple ribbons recognizing the importance of water safety and the impacts of drowning are available free of charge at Queen Creek Town buildings and both Queen Creek fire stations through the month of August.
For more information about Queen Creek Fire and Medical or for additional safety tips, visit QueenCreek.org/fire.
Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek.