August is Drowning Impact Awareness Month

Aug 3rd, 2017 · by · Comments:
Enjoying water is the perfect way to cool off during the warmer months, but it can also come with risks if the proper precautions are not taken.
Nationwide, the month of August is dedicated to help remind people about water safety. Locally, August was declared Drowning Impact Awareness Month at the Aug. 2 Queen Creek Town Council meeting.
“While Drowning Impact Awareness Month is important, we want our residents to practice water safety throughout the year,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney stated. “We have outstanding men and women serving the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department, but drowning is preventable, and it is my hope that we can all work together to prevent these community tragedies. ‘
According to the Children’s Safety Zone, there were 157 water-related injuries in Maricopa and Pinal Counties in 2016, and sadly, 50 water-related deaths. Drowning is a top cause of injury-related death for children in Arizona, especially for children five and under (pediatric).

In 2016, there were 16 pediatric drownings in Maricopa and Pinal counties, up from 14 pediatric drownings in 2015.

Child drowning is preventable, which is why QCFMD encourages all residents to follow the ABCs of water safety: Adult supervision, Barriers between children and water, and Classes in CPR for adults and swim lessons for children.

In addition to the ABCs of water safety, QCFMD provides the following tips:

  • Look in the pool first: every second counts when an individual is drowning and precious time is often wasted looking elsewhere. Always look for missing individuals, especially children in the pool or spa first.
  • Drowning is silent: many people believe they will hear someone drowning because the individual will be screaming or splashing. However, drowning is silent with the individual unable to make noise.

If you find someone in any source of water:

  • Yell for help and pull the person out of the water.
  • Call 9-1-1 immediately.
  • Begin CPR if you are trained.
  • If you are not trained to administer CPR, follow the instructions from the 9-1-1 operator until help arrives.

Purple ribbons recognizing the importance of water safety and the impacts of drowning are available free of charge at Queen Creek Town buildings and both Queen Creek fire stations through the month of August.

For more information about Queen Creek Fire and Medical or for additional safety tips, visit QueenCreek.org/fire.

Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek.

Tags: · · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie