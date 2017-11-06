Bring pet food to Nov. 11 powwow and get free microchipping for pet

San Tan Valley Farmers Market and Bazaar/Powwow returns 7 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 11, to Combs High School, 2505 E. Germann Road.
Patrons can buy up to 60 pounds of produce for $10.
The market and bazaar will feature more than 30 vendors, according to the event flier.
The powwow is open from 7 a.m. until sold out.
People who donate a bag of cat or dog food and or kitty litter — the clumping kind — will be eligible to receive a free micro-chipping for their pet from AZCARE Rescue Co. The donations help AZCARE Rescue provide food to the animals they are caring for.
People bringing their pets should have their dogs on a leash and their cats in a carrier.
People without pets may donate.
The San Tan Valley Farmers Market and Bazaar/Powwow is generally held the second Saturday of each month. For more information, visit http://santanvalleyfarmersmarket.com or call 480-788-3648.
For daily updates, visit the event page on Facebook.