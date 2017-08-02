Bulldogs boosters seek supplies, donations for fundraiser car wash to offset funeral costs

“We are a family and QC Football takes care of each other and our families,” booster club president says
A fundraising car wash has been scheduled for Aug. 5 to help the family of two Queen Creek High School athletes whose father was killed in a car accident.
Gene Coleman was killed Aug. 1 in the accident. He was 48. He is the father of Bulldog players Dante and Dayson Coleman.
The car wash and bake sale will take place 7 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 5, at the front parking lot of the high school, 222149 E. Ocotillo Road in Queen Creek.
Organizers also are soliciting donations of towels, soap and other car wash-related items as well as volunteers to help the day of the event.
Proceeds will be used to help pay for Mr. Coleman’s funeral and other expenses, according to an Aug. 1 post on Facebook by Melissa Gardner, president of the QCHS Football Boosters organization. In her post, Ms. Gardner wrote:
“Queen Creek, one of our very own families needs our support and help.
It is with a heavy heart that I send this e-mail tonight! Our hearts and prayers go out to two of our Bulldog players Dante and Dayson Coleman and their sweet family tonight. They lost their dad in a car accident this evening. Please pray for their family and keep them in your thoughts.
“Everyone has been asking what do they need and what can we do, We are so grateful for this amazing football family and the love that has already been poured out to this awesome family tonight. I know their mom, April, appreciates it and so does the boys.
“We are planning a benefit car wash — with all proceeds going to the Coleman family to help pay for the funeral and any other expenses they may have — this Saturday Aug. 5th at Queen Creek High School, front big parking lot closest to the school, 7 a.m. to noon. We would also like to set up a bake sale for items to be donated and sold that day as well.
“We are in need of the following items: Buckets, big sponges, lots of towels, liquid soap and hoses, signs; also any pre-wrapped baked goods for the bake sale table to be sold that day. Also we need volunteers to come and help the football players wash cars and hold up signs.
“Help pass the word out to everyone you know. We want the whole town to come and support this car wash for the family.
“Whether you personally knew the boys or not we are a family and QC Football takes care of each other and our families. We appreciate everyone’s support to help ease some of the financial burdens the family will face.
“Please let me know if you can donate any of the items listed above. You can bring them to the school, they can be dropped off in the athletic office or to Melissa or the coaches this week during practices. A flyer is being made so it can be sent out by social media and e-mail.
“Holds your families tight tonight, Bulldogs!”
Ms. Gardner told the Queen Creek Independent by phone Aug. 2 that a gofundme account is being set up.
For more information, contact her by phone at 480-695-3748 or e-mail: melissa@queencreekfootball.com.
