Cancer survivor photos sought for east Valley Relay for Life video

Relay for Life of South East Valley is seeking photos of people who have battled or are battling cancer.
The photos will be used in the video that plays during the annual event’s luminaria ceremony, Jamie Morse, the volunteer social media coordinator for the local Relay for Life committee, said in a Facebook message to the Queen Creek Independent.
“The ceremony is in honor and memory of our loved ones diagnosed with cancer. Would you help us spread the word? Photos should be e-mailed to relaysev@cox.net no later than Oct. 31,” Ms. Morse said.
The 2017 Relay for Life of South East Valley event combines the fundraising efforts of two communities — Queen Creek and San Tan Valley — to help the American Cancer Society support those battling cancer and fund education and research about the disease.
It will take place 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Nov. 11 at Canyon State Academy, 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road in Queen Creek.
This event is open to the community, especially Queen Creek, San Tan Valley and the surrounding areas.
The event will be kicking off with opening ceremonies and the traditional survivor lap to honor and celebrate our cancer survivors.
Anyone who has ever been diagnosed with cancer is welcome to participate in the lap.
Following the survivor lap, there is a free luncheon for survivors and their caregivers that traditionally is sponsored by a generous donor.
Relay for Life teams are committed to help save more lives from cancer by raising funds for the American Cancer Society.
Teams and individuals can learn more and sign up for the Relay for Life event by visiting www.relayforlife.org.
The Relay for Life movement unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost and take action to finish the fight once and for all.
Relay for Life events are community gatherings where teams and individuals camp out at a school, park or fairground and take turns walking or running around a track or path. Teams raise funds in the months leading up to the event.
If you are a cancer survivor or caregiver and would like to be part of the Relay for Life of South East Valley event, visit www.relayforlife.org or e-mail at relaysev@cox.net.
Event sponsorship inquiries can also be sent to relaysev@cox.net.
News Editor Wendy Miller can be contacted at 480-982-7799 and via e-mail at qcnews@newszap.com, or follow her on Twitter @WendyNewszap123.
