Ceremony planned to open Queen Creek’s new public safety building

Officials from the town of Queen Creek invite the public to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 19 to officially open the town’s new public safety building.
The ribbon-cutting will be held at 8:30 a.m. followed by a community open house 9-11 a.m. at the new building, 20727 E. Civic Parkway (off Ellsworth Loop, south of Ocotillo Road).
The facility will house Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6—Queen Creek as well as community chambers.
Hosted by Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6–Queen Creek, the community open house will highlight the various divisions from the QC Explorer Squad to the Lake Patrol and K-9 Unit.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to dunk MCSO’s QC captain, Dave Munley, in the dunk tank after enjoying an ice cream treat.
The project broke ground in March 2016, but has been identified as a need for some time.
The need for a new, permanent public safety building was identified in the 2004 Municipal Center Master Plan and was recognized as a priority in the 2013 updated plan.
Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office provides emergency services for the town with a district dedicated to Queen Creek. District 6 is strategically located in Town Center.
For additional information about MCSO District 6–Queen Creek, visit QueenCreek.org/MCSO.