Chamber lunch mob to be held July 27 at Baci bistro, plus other Queen Creek events

JULY 27-THURSDAY
Lunch Mob: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce at a different member restaurant on the last Thursday of every month. The July restaurant will be Baci Italian Bistro, 8830 E. Germann Road in Mesa. For information and to register, visit the chamber website at www.queencreekchamber.com or call 480-888-1709.
JULY 29-SATURDAY
Ice Cream Social: 10 a.m.-noon, Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Cool down with free ice cream at this community open house presented by the town of Queen Creek. Town staff will be available to answer questions about events and programs taking place in the community. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org.
AUG. 1-TUESDAY
West Park Site Groundbreaking (rescheduled from an earlier date due to the weather): 7 a.m., 19535 E. Appleby Road. The public is invited to attend. Guest speakers are expected to include Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney, Town Manager John Kross and a member of the Queen Creek Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee. For more information about the proposed park design, visit www.queencreek.org.
AUG. 2-WEDNESDAY
Queen Creek Town Council Regular Meeting: 5:30 p.m., Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. Public hearings are not heard before 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
Free Blood Pressure Check: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Queen Creek Library Recreation Annex, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Conducted by members of the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org.
AUG. 4-FRIDAY
Career and Technical Education Roundtable: 9-10:30 a.m., Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce, 22246 S. Ellsworth Road. Join with service industry leaders and CTE educators as they discuss how to better prepare young adults coming out of the CTE programs for the job market. For more information, call the chamber at 480-888-1709.
AUG. 8-TUESDAY
Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee Meeting: 6-8 p.m., Queen Creek Municipal Services Building, San Tan Conference Room, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information, visit http://www.queencreek.org/town-hall/committees-commissions-boards-task-forces/parks-recreation-advisory-committee-prac.
AUG. 9-WEDNESDAY
Planning and Zoning Commission Regular Meeting: Work study session 6-7 p.m., regular meeting 7-8 p.m., Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information or to view an agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
AUG. 17-THURSDAY
Evening Network QC: Location to be announced. Presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call the chamber at 480-888-1709 or visit its website at www.queencreekchamber.com.
AUG. 31-THURSDAY
Town Center Plan Update, Community Wide Framing: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Town Hall, 22350 S Ellsworth Road. Queen Creek residents are invited to share their input with the town’s economic development department and the design consulting team, and to explore a refined vision for Town Center. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org.
ONGOING MON-FRI
Boys and Girls Clubs of Queen Creek: Open 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at 22411 S. Ellsworth Road at Founders’ Park. Opens earlier on early-release days at schools. After-school program for ages 5-12 is 2:30-7 p.m. Teen program for ages 13-18 is 2:30-8 p.m. The areas used on a daily basis include three rooms and an outdoor field space. For more information, call 480-358-3769.
ONGOING WEDNESDAYS
Senior Activities Program: 9 a.m.-noon, Queen Creek Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Enjoy interacting with adults ages 50 and older. There is no fee to attend, but attendees are asked to complete a senior registration form prior to participating. Some field trips and activities may require a nominal fee. Monthly events include a birthday celebration, guest speakers and weekly bingo. For more information, call Christina Lopez at 480-358-3718 or visit www.queencreek.org.
ONGOING THURSDAYS
Free Health Care for Uninsured/Underinsured Children: The Banner Children’s Healthmobile will offer free health care for underinsured and uninsured children from birth to age 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, 37000 N. Gantzel Road in San Tan Valley. The children do not need to live in San Tan Valley. Services include diagnosis and treatment of episodic illness, immunizations, referrals to appropriate specialty care (the cost of the specialty services are not covered by Banner school-based health centers), sports and camps physicals and well-child checks. Appointments are encouraged. For more information and to set an appointment, call the central appointment line at 480-412-6344. Walk-ins will be accepted if the case load allows.
