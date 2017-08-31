Chamber lunch mob today at Olive Mill; other meetings, classes in Queen Creek

AUG. 31-THURSDAY
Lunch Mob: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Queen Creek Olive Mill, 25062 S. Meridian Road. Presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce at a different member restaurant on the last Thursday of every month. For information and to register, visit the chamber website at www.queencreekchamber.com or call 480-888-1709.
Town Center Plan Update, Community-wide Framing: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Town Hall, 22350 S Ellsworth Road. Queen Creek residents are invited to share their input with the town’s economic development department and the design consulting team, and to explore a refined vision for Town Center. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org.
SEPT. 6-WEDNESDAY
Free Blood Pressure Check: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Queen Creek Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Conducted by members of the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org.
Queen Creek Town Council Regular Meeting: 5:30 p.m., Sept. 6. The council plans to hold its first meeting Sept. 6 in the new Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway. If the chambers are not ready, the meeting will be held at Queen Creek Historic Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. Public hearings are not heard before 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
Nathan Martens Candlelight Memorial Service: 6:30-9:30 p.m., San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road, Queen Creek. Hosted by Arizona Pearl Harbor Remembrance. The park’s memorial was named for Navy Corpsman Nathan Martens, a Queen Creek man who was killed during a night patrol on Sept. 6, 2005. His family continues to honor his memory along with Arizona’s Fallen Heroes every year on Sept. 6 at the memorial bearing his name at the park. There are more than 200 names engraved on four plaques at the memorial site. For more information, call Bridgette Crosby of Military Moms in Queen Creek/San Tan Valley at 480-235-8388 or visit the Nathan Martens Arizona Memorial and Military Moms in QC/STV pages on Facebook.
SEPT. 11-MONDAY
Queen Creek Blood Drive: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Queen Creek Historic Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. The town of Queen Creek invites residents to give the gift of life in honor of the National Day of Service and Remembrance by donating blood at the town’s blood drive. To schedule an appointment online, visit BloodHero.com using QueenCreek as the sponsor code. Donors can also complete the health history questionnaire online prior to his or her appointment. Donors are encouraged to drink plenty of water and eat a hearty meal before their donation, according to a press release. For more information about United Blood Services, visit UnitedBloodServices.org. To stay updated on news and events, visit queencreek.org,
Third Annual First Responders Dinner: 6 p.m., Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department Fire Station No. 1, 20678 E. Civic Parkway. Join members of Queen Creek American Legion Post No. 129 as they salute local first responders for their service to the community. Dinner consists of pasta, salad and dinner rolls. Free. No reservations are needed. For more information, call 520-350-3813 or e-mail azina@sbcglobal.net.
SEPT. 12-TUESDAY
Network QC Luncheon: 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m., Queen Creek Branch Library, Zane Grey Room, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Monthly get-together presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with other members and present a 30-second verbal commercial to the group. Cost to attend is $5 for chamber members and $10 for future members. Fee can be paid by cash or check at the door. For more information, call the chamber office at 480-888-1709.
Queen Creek Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee Meeting: 6 p.m., Municipal Services Building, San Tan Conference Room, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road. To view the agenda, visit the Calendar listing on the town’s website: www.queencreek.org.
SEPT. 20-WEDNESDAY
Queen Creek Town Council Regular Meeting: 5:30 p.m., Sept. 20, new Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway. Public hearings are not heard before 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
SEPT. 21-THURSDAY
Evening Network QC: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Location to be announced. Presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call the chamber at 480-888-1709 or visit its website at www.queencreekchamber.com.
ONGOING MON-FRI
Boys and Girls Clubs of Queen Creek: Open 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at 22411 S. Ellsworth Road at Founders’ Park. Opens earlier on early-release days at schools. After-school program for ages 5-12 is 2:30-7 p.m. Teen program for ages 13-18 is 2:30-8 p.m. The areas used on a daily basis include three rooms and an outdoor field space. For more information, call 480-358-3769.
ONGOING WEDNESDAYS
Senior Activities Program: 9 a.m.-noon, Queen Creek Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Enjoy interacting with adults ages 50 and older. There is no fee to attend, but attendees are asked to complete a senior registration form prior to participating. Some field trips and activities may require a nominal fee. Monthly events include a birthday celebration, guest speakers and weekly bingo. For more information, call Christina Lopez at 480-358-3718 or visit www.queencreek.org.