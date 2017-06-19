Community calendar: June lunch mob to meet June 29

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this calendar listed the June 29 Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce lunch mob at Chick-Fil-A. The location has been changed and will be announced the week of the event. Watch the chamber’s Facebook page for details or call 480-888-1709.
JUNE 20-TUESDAY
Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek: 6:30 p.m., Queen Creek Unified School District administrative building, 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road in Queen Creek. The club meets on the second and third Tuesdays of the month. For more information, visit http://queen-creek-az.kiwanisone.org/.
JUNE 21-WEDNESDAY
Queen Creek Town Council Regular Meeting: 5:30-11 p.m., Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
JUNE 29-THURSDAY
Lunch Mob: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce at a different member restaurant on the last Thursday of every month. Note event site change. The location will be announced the week of the event. For information and to register, visit the chamber website at www.queencreekchamber.com or call 480-888-1709.
JULY 11-TUESDAY
Network QC Luncheon: Noon-1:15 p.m., Queen Creek Branch Library, Zane Grey Room, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Monthly get-together presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with other members and present a 30-second verbal commercial to the group. Cost to attend is $5 for chamber members and $10 for future members. Fee can be paid by cash or check at the door. For more information, call the chamber office at 480-888-1709.
JULY 12-WEDNESDAY
Planning and Zoning Commission Regular Meeting: Work study session 6-7 p.m., regular meeting 7-8 p.m., Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information or to view an agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
JULY 19-WEDNESDAY
Queen Creek Town Council Regular Meeting: 5:30-11 p.m., Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
JULY 20-THURSDAY
Evening Network QC: Location to be announced. Presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call the chamber at 480-888-1709 or visit its website at www.queencreekchamber.com.
JULY 27-THURSDAY
Lunch Mob: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce at a different member restaurant on the last Thursday of every month. The location will be announced the week of the event. For information and to register, visit the chamber website at www.queencreekchamber.com or call 480-888-1709.
ONGOING MON-FRI
Boys and Girls Clubs of Queen Creek: Open 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at 22411 S. Ellsworth Road at Founders’ Park. Opens earlier on early-release days at schools. After-school program for ages 5-12 is 2-7 p.m. Teen program for ages 13-18 is 2-8 p.m. The areas used on a daily basis include three rooms and an outdoor field space. For more information, call 480-358-3769.
ONGOING WEDNESDAYS
Senior Activities Program: 9 a.m.-noon, Queen Creek Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Enjoy interacting with adults ages 50 and older. There is no fee to attend, but attendees are asked to complete a senior registration form prior to participating. Some field trips and activities may require a nominal fee. June’s events include a Mother’s and Father’s Day luau at 10 a.m. June 21 and a June birthday celebration and craft day June 28, as well as guest speakers and weekly bingo. For more information, call Christina Lopez at 480-358-3718 or visit www.queencreek.org.
ONGOING THURSDAYS
Free Health Care for Uninsured/Underinsured Children: The Banner Children’s Healthmobile will offer free health care for underinsured and uninsured children from birth to age 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, 37000 N. Gantzel Road in San Tan Valley. The children do not need to live in San Tan Valley. Services include diagnosis and treatment of episodic illness, immunizations, referrals to appropriate specialty care, sports and camps physicals and well-child checks. Appointments are encouraged. Call the central appointment line at 480-412-6344. Walk-ins will be accepted if the case load allows.
Editor’s note: Events may be submitted for publication to qcnews@newszap.com. Please include the event name, time, date, place including address, and purpose of the event. Also include contact information such as a website address and phone number for people wishing more information. Submissions must be received by noon on the Wednesday prior to the publication date. Events are published on a space available basis.