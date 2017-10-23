Discounted ride wristbands for holiday carnival on sale

The Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce is selling at a discounted price ride wristbands for the carnival that is part of the town’s annual Holiday Festival and Parade.
A Great Northern A’ Fair will operate Nov. 30-Dec. 2, leading up to the festival and parade on Dec. 2 in the Town Center.
The wristbands – which will be good for unlimited rides – are being sold for $20. That’s a $10 discount over the cost to purchase them at the carnival box office.
The ride wristbands may be purchased online at http://www.queencreekchamber.com/online-store.html.
Upon purchase, the buyer’s name will be put on the box office pre-sale list. Buyers will redeem their wristbands at the box office on the day of their choosing, according to the chamber’s Facebook page.
The carnival’s hours of operation will be: 5-10 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 1 and noon-10 p.m. Dec. 2.
The parade and festival are hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek and the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce. This year’s theme is Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.
For more information about the festival and parade, visit http://queencreekparade.org.