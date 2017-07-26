Early registration advised for free drip system workshop

The town of Queen Creek is offering its utility customers a free drip system workshop that will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the town hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.
The instructor will be Jeff Lee.
The workshop is intended for residents who are interested in planting a raised-bed or container garden and for those who may be tired of watering his or her flower pots by hand.
The course will cover drip system design and installation so residents can make their gardening dreams a reality.
All workshops are free of charge to Town of Queen Creek utility customers. Advanced registration is required as space is limited.
To register visit QueenCreek.org/WaterSmart, e-mail ConservetheQC@queencreek.org or call 480-358-3455.
For more information, visit QueenCreek.org/WaterSmart.