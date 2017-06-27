Economic commission cancels June 28 meeting
The Queen Creek Economic Development Commission has cancelled its June 28 meeting, according to the Calendar page of the town of Queen Creek’s website: www.queencreek.org.
The commission assists town staff on updating and revising the Queen Creek Strategic Plan for Economic Development.
Commission members are appointed by the Queen Creek Town Council to help define an updated vision for the town and develop a series of new strategies and action items.
Watch the town’s website for future meetings.
