Explorations of George Bird Grinnell topic of Oct. 11 meeting

The San Tan Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society will host the Arizona Humanities “Arizona Speaks” program “The Explorations and Discoveries of George Bird Grinnell, Father of Glacier National Park” on Wednesday, Oct. 11. The program will be presented at 7 p.m. at the San Tan Historical Society Museum, 20425 S Old Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek.
The presentation is free and open to the public.
Partial funding for the Speakers Bureau program is provided by Arizona Humanities and a legislative grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The great West that George Bird Grinnell first encountered in 1870 as a 21-year-old man was shortly to disappear before his eyes. Nobody was quicker to sense the desecration or was more eloquent in crusading against the poachers, the hide hunters and the disengaged U.S. Congress than George Bird Grinnell, the “Father of American Conservation.”
Mr. Grinnell founded the first Audubon Society, co-founded the Boone and Crockett Club with Teddy Roosevelt and led the effort to establish Glacier National Park.
Audiences will travel back in time to the 19th century, listening to Mr. Grinnell’s own words as taken from his field journals, memoirs, personal correspondence and newspaper editorials.
Guest speaker Hugh Grinnell, a distant cousin of George Bird Grinnell, will impersonate his cousin in period costume using his cousin’s own words as taken from correspondence, field journals from his expeditions, memoirs and articles published as editor of Forest and Stream sportsmen’s journal.
This first-person program has been presented in Arizona over three dozen times. Hugh Grinnell just returned from a tour of Montana in August 2016, where he presented this program 20 times in 31 days.
The program is augmented with dozens of photographs from the 19th and early 20th centuries and contains voices from a dozen famous historical figures.
Hugh Grinnell of Tucson received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Arizona. Since his retirement in 2004, he has studied the history of the Great American West.
After discovering an old Great Northern Railway passenger car named “Grinnell Glacier,” he researched the name to discover that the glacier was named to honor the efforts of George Bird Grinnell to preserve the area.
Purchasing two books about his cousin on ebay, Mr. Grinnell began his many-year research to learn about the legacy of The Man Called Bird. As a member of the Great Northern Railway Historical Society, Hugh Grinnell was invited to present this story to the attendees at its 2010 annual convention in Glacier National Park on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the creation of the park.
The Great Northern Railway Historical Society published several historical articles written by Hugh Grinnell about the railroad. He also wrote and produced a DVD that profiles 12 important Grinnells in American history. George Bird Grinnell is foremost among these.
For more information, e-mail me at mbrit@cox.net or call 480-390-3491.
For more information about the San Tan Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society, visit https://azarchsoc.wildapricot.org/SanTan.
Editor’s note: Marie Britton is the president of the San Tan Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society.