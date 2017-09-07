Fall into fun with events happening in Queen Creek this September

Whether you’re looking for a fun event for the entire family, a night out, or a good cause, Queen Creek has something for you during the month of September.
The following is a list of some of the community-wide activities scheduled, as provided by the town of Queen Creek:
QC Food Truck Feastival | Every Friday night, 5:30-9 p.m., 21802 S. Ellsworth Road
The Queen Creek Food Truck Feastival continues every Friday night with a variety of food trucks. The Feastival includes music and boutique vendors. For more information, visit AZFeastivals.com.
Messy Fest | Sept. 16, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 20464 E. Riggs Road
It’s time to put down the mop, leave the clutter behind and head to Messy Fest, an as-fun-as-it-sounds fundraiser benefiting the children and families of Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Sponsored by the town of Queen Creek, the event will be held at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre. Messy Fest promises a great time for a great cause. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit MessyFest.com.
Founders’ Day | Sept. 23, 5-9 p.m., 22407 S. Ellsworth Road
Founders’ Day celebration is an opportunity to honor the community’s heritage. The event will include a variety of fun activities including a kid zone, pig races, 4-H zone, antique tractors, Battle of the Bags and the feature event, Battle of the Badge.
Wristbands to participate in the Battle of the Badge competitions are $7 and wristbands for the competitions and other activities are $10.
Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are available. For more information, call Erica Perez at 480-358-3719 or Erica.Perez@QueenCreek.org.
Queen Creek Olive Mill’s Garlic Festival | Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 25062 S. Meridian Road
Enjoy live music, food trucks, garlic food specials, cooking demos by owner Perry Rea, garlic gelato, games in the grove, tours and much more. Bring family, bring friends and celebrate Queen Creek Olive Mill Garlic Festival. Visit QueenCreekOliveMIll.com for more details.
Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road
There are also a variety of events happening throughout the month of September at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, the Queen Creek Branch Library and the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center. For a full listing of events visit QueenCreek.org/Calendar.
Additional community events can cause an increase in traffic. Plan ahead and allow extra time for travel. To receive weekly traffic alerts, sign up for eNotifications on the Town’s website.
For additional information on special events happening in Queen Creek, visit QueenCreek.org/SpecialEvents.