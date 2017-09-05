Fallen Heroes service, council meeting, free blood pressure checks on Sept. 6

SEPT. 6-WEDNESDAY
•Free Blood Pressure Check: 9-11 a.m. Queen Creek Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Conducted by members of the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org.
•Queen Creek Town Council Regular Meeting: 5:30 p.m., Sept. 6. Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway. Public hearings are not heard before 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
•Nathan Martens Candlelight Memorial Service: 6:30-9:30 p.m., San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road, Queen Creek. Hosted by Arizona Pearl Harbor Remembrance. The park’s memorial was named for Navy Corpsman Nathan Martens, a Queen Creek man who was killed during a night patrol on Sept. 6, 2005. His family continues to honor his memory along with Arizona’s Fallen Heroes every year on Sept. 6 at the memorial bearing his name at the park. There are more than 200 names engraved on four plaques at the memorial site. For more information, call Bridgette Crosby of Military Moms in Queen Creek/San Tan Valley at 480-235-8388 or visit the Nathan Martens Arizona Memorial and Military Moms in QC/STV pages on Facebook.
SEPT. 11-MONDAY
•Queen Creek Blood Drive: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Queen Creek Historic Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. The town of Queen Creek invites residents to give the gift of life in honor of the National Day of Service and Remembrance by donating blood at the town’s blood drive. To schedule an appointment online, visit BloodHero.com using QueenCreek as the sponsor code. Donors can also complete the health history questionnaire online prior to his or her appointment. Donors are encouraged to drink plenty of water and eat a hearty meal before their donation, according to a press release. For more information about United Blood Services, visit UnitedBloodServices.org. To stay updated on news and events, visit queencreek.org,
SEPT. 12-TUESDAY
•Network QC Luncheon: 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m., Queen Creek Branch Library, Zane Grey Room, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Monthly get-together presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with other members and present a 30-second verbal commercial to the group. Cost to attend is $5 for chamber members and $10 for future members. Fee can be paid by cash or check at the door. For more information, call the chamber office at 480-888-1709.
•Queen Creek Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee Meeting: 6 p.m., Municipal Services Building, San Tan Conference Room, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road. To view the agenda, visit the Calendar listing on the town’s website: www.queencreek.org.
SEPT. 13-WEDNESDAY
•Planning and Zoning Commission Regular Meeting: Work study session 6-7 p.m., regular meeting 7-8 p.m., Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway. For more information or to view an agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
SEPT. 20-WEDNESDAY
•Queen Creek Town Council Regular Meeting: 5:30 p.m., Sept. 20. Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway. Public hearings are not heard before 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
SEPT. 21-THURSDAY
•Evening Network QC: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Location to be announced. Presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call the chamber at 480-888-1709 or visit its website at www.queencreekchamber.com.
•Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce Annual Business Awards Dinner: 6-9 p.m., Encanterra Country Club, 36460 N. Encanterra Drive in San Tan Valley. For ticket availability, call the chamber at 480-888-1709.
