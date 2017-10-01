Former Arizona Coyotes Doan is face of 2017 corn maze at Schnepf Farms

Doan began to suspect something was up, longtime friend Luis Gonzalez said about the surprise unveiling
Luis Gonzalez helped surprise his longtime friend and former Arizona Coyotes Capt. Shane Doan at Schnepf Farms, 24610 S. Rittenhouse Road in Queen Creek, when Mr. Doan was revealed Sept. 26 as the face of this year’s celebrity corn maze.
“It’s pretty cool. Shane is a good friend of mine and for him to have the opportunity to have something like this is pretty special,” Mr. Gonzalez said. “He has no idea what he is getting ready to see.”
A retired Arizona Diamondbacks player, Gonzo, as Mr. Gonzalez is known to his fans, said the trick to keeping the unveiling a surprise had to change due to Mr. Doan’s questions.
“Originally it was golf, then I told him that there’s a piece of property that I wanted him to check out,” Mr. Gonzalez said. “He was starting to get suspicious because his wife was leaving early and the kids were going to fly with him. Eventually I told him ‘Look, there’s a surprise, just get on the helicopter and come on over.”
“Neither of us are the most avid golfers so it didn’t totally make sense,” Mr. Doan said.
Mr. Doan’s wife, Andrea, also helped with the surprise.
“Luis gave me the 4-1-1 on how it would work,” she said. “(Shane) knew he was meeting Luis and that’s kind of it.”
Mrs. Doan told her husband where and when to show up.
When Mr. Doan arrived at the airport he really began to wonder about that golfing story he’d be told, he said.
“I thought (we were golfing) maybe in Flag or something. When we got in the helicopter I thought it was maybe somewhere closer,” he said. “My wife left earlier in the morning and I wasn’t totally sure where she went, but I knew she was involved.”
“He just called from the lobby, and is like ‘I’m here, what am I doing and no one is here,’” Mrs. Doan said. “He’s with the kids and they all know.”
She said then he started guessing.
“Even when (Shane) was trying to figure it out, I’m like you might as well stop guessing because you won’t ever figure out what is going to happen,” Mrs. Doan said. “He thought he was golfing, then Gonzo said he was having to meet him to look at some horse property because he’s interested in buying a farm.”
The minute the helicopter landed, Mr. Doan’s kids jumped out yelling “that was so cool.”
“It’s pretty special,” Mr. Doan said as he first got off the helicopter. “It’s unbelievable. As we were flying over I started to realize what it was and I mean you don’t expect to see that ever.”
Mr. Doan said having living in the Valley for more than 20 years, he was familiar with the Schnepf corn maze but didn’t expect it.
He said the pilot kept him pretty distracted during the flight.
Mr. Gonzalez was featured in the maze back in 2006.
“He should be really excited when he sees it,” Mr. Gonzalez said. “When they did mine I was blown away by how big it is.
“It’s a cool experience and for people to take the time to do something like that, to make a corn maze with your image on it is pretty unique.” Mr. Gonzalez said.
The selection of the celebrity is done in June by his wife Carrie, Mark Schnepf said.
“She’s been doing that since we started this whole process,” Mr. Schnepf said. “The timing couldn’t have been better for recognizing him and honoring his contributions to this community.”
Mrs. Schnepf said it was a bit tough because she had no idea how to get in touch with Mr. Doan.
“It just happened three weeks ago when I contacted some past recipients,” she said.
The plan changed the night before.
“The original plan was to get Larry (Fitzgerald) and Luis to go on a golf outing. We had originally arranged for Desert Mountain to roll out the red carpet and they’re having this great golf game and the helicopter was going to land right there.”
Mr. Schnepf said they plant the full field of corn in July.
“We hire a company to actually do the design work,” Mr. Schnepf said. “They come out when the corn is about that (a few inches) big and spray the trail. They kill the corn path that makes the pattern in the maze. It’s a little bit of Schnepf Farms magic.”
Mr. Gonzalez said that he thought the community would enjoy it because of the community’s love for Mr. Doan.
“There’s a lot of people that come out here to their festivals and to be able go through a Shane Doan maze should be a lot of fun for them,” Mr. Gonzalez said. “There’s a lot of different paths that they could go through.”
Mr. Gonzalez said it was a bit tough going through.
“I went through mine,” Gonzo said. “I got lost a couple times, but it was a lot of fun.”
Mr. Doan said he was most looking forward to trying it.
The Schnepfs present an aerial photograph to the honored celebrity each year.
“I want to see if I can get through it because it’s a challenge,” Mr. Doan said. “I’m going to cheat (with his picture) 100 percent. I’m a little competitive. If I can get an advantage any way, I am going to take it.”
Mr. Doan, who retired from the Coyotes earlier in the year, said he has been enjoying his time off.
“I am enjoying being a dad and being home a lot, I coach my boy’s team.” Mr. Doan said. “And I’m actually an Uber driver.”
“It’s amazing that Carrie and Schnepf Farms put on something like this,” Mrs. Doan said. “It’s pretty special and he’s going to love it.”
The celebrity corn maze will be at Schnepf Farms throughout October. The attraction is included in the admission to the farm’s Pumpkin and Chili Party, Mr. Schnepf said.
For more information, visit www.schnepffarms.com.
