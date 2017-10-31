Free blood pressure checks conducted Nov. 1 in Queen Creek
Charlotte Ballard, seated, has her blood pressure taken by Capt. Adam Halfpop of the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department while people wait in line for their turn. The fire department offers free blood pressure checks from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at the Queen Creek Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. (Special to the Independent/Town of Queen Creek)
What’s your blood pressure?
Find out for free Nov. 1 when members of the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department conduct free blood pressure checks 9-10 a.m. at the Queen Creek Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.
The service is offered on the first Wednesday of each month at the annex.
