Free health screenings offered Oct. 7 at Pan de Vida Foundation cultural festival

Pan de Foundation will hold its Eighth Annual Cultural Festival Saturday, Oct. 7, behind the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in downtown Queen Creek.
Hours will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The main purpose behind the Celebrate Life event is to educate residents about services available in the Queen Creek/San Tan Valley area, to promote economic growth, create positive community experiences and to raise funds for Pan De Vida programs that directly benefit families in the local area.
Health-related booths and vendors include Walgreens, which will offer flu shots; Dignity Hospital, dental cleaning and fluoride applications for children; a dental care mobile for children and adults; Mesa Thunderbird Lion’s Club, which will offer visual and health and wellness screenings; and biometrics screenings for blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol and triglycerides.
Previous events have attracted more than 1,500 people and about 80 local businesses, churches and health organizations came together for the event.
“This year’s festival is a wonderful opportunity to come out and celebrate health,” said Mary Gloria, founder and president of Pan De Vida. “Community members can get a variety of health screenings at no charge while they have fun and spend time with family or friends. Health is so important, many people put health screenings last because they are busy doing other things. This is their chance to get those screenings for free and put health at the forefront.”
The festival will include a variety of vendor booths showcasing local businesses.
Entertainment will be provided by Desert Sounds Mariachi, Instituto De Folklorico Mexicano and DJ JCha.
There will also be a variety of games and attractions for all ages.
Raffles will be held for three bicycles and the grand prize of four new tires for a vehicle.
Giveaways include a free lap quilt to the first 40 seniors ages 65 and up and a free hair clip to the first 100 ladies ages 14 and up, according to the event flier.
The festival will be completely run by Pan De Vida volunteers.
Spots are still available for those who wish to set up a booth or become sponsors. Call Ms. Gloria at 480-987-0819 or e-mail her at Mary.gloria@pandevida.tv for more information.
Pan de Vida is a nonprofit organization that works to better the lives and the quality of life of the needy, senior citizens and others in the Queen Creek/San Tan Valley communities and surrounding areas through active outreach with free medical clinics, food pantry, senior programs, Adopt a Christmas Child and college scholarships.
Volunteers and donations are always welcome. To learn more, visit the Pan de Vida website at www.pandevidaaz.org or call 480-987-0819.