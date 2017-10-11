Free water conservation workshop offered this weekend for QC utility customers

Instructor Cathy Rymer will walk Queen Creek residents through the basics of making over their yard in a water conservation workshop scheduled for 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Historic Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.
This class will show attendees the easy step-by-step methods to create their own backyard oasis, make their landscape more child or pet friendly and transform their yard into a personalized outdoor living space.
The workshop is offered free for Queen Creek utility customers, but registration is required. Register online at QueenCreek.org/WaterSmart.
For more information, visit the town’s water conservation office at 480-358-3455.