Free water conservation workshop offered this weekend for QC utility customers

Oct 11th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Instructor Cathy Rymer will walk Queen Creek residents through the basics of making over their yard in a water conservation workshop scheduled for 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Historic Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.

This class will show attendees the easy step-by-step methods to create their own backyard oasis, make their landscape more child or pet friendly and transform their yard into a personalized outdoor living space.

The workshop is offered free for Queen Creek utility customers, but registration is required. Register online at QueenCreek.org/WaterSmart.

For more information, visit the town’s water conservation office at 480-358-3455.

Tags: · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie