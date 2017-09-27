Garlic festival returns this weekend to Queen Creek Olive Mill

The garlic festival has grown to be one of the largest events held at the Queen Creek Olive Mill. (Special to the Independent/Queen Creek Olive Mill)

The Queen Creek Olive Mill is calling all garlic lovers this weekend.

That’s because it will host its Fourth Annual Garlic Festival Sept. 30-Oct. 1 on-site at 25062 S. Meridian Road in Queen Creek.

Hours will be 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is free.

A celebration of harvest

The idea to celebrate the mix of garlic and olive came from Olive Mill founder Perry Rea, said his daughter, Sydney Rea.

“My father, Perry, had the idea to plant the initial garlic garden. He tends to a few gardens on site and became particularly interested in growing garlic. The crop shares many similarities with olives — the health aspect, the delicious taste, the ability to grow in the desert. After the first garlic harvest, we realized that we had too much to use ourselves and decided to share it with the community. Each festival is a celebration of our harvest,” said

Ms. Rea, who handles much of the Olive Mill’s marketing and writes the Queen Creek Olive Mill blog: http://blog.queencreekolivemill.com/blog/author/sydney-rea.

During the festival, guests can purchase four different types of organically grown estate garlic from the Olive Mill garden. In addition, food trucks will serve garlic specials and Mr. Rea will present cooking demonstrations throughout the day.

There will be farm tours, games in the grove and live music performed by local bands.

And, of course, unique food offerings made with garlic such as cupcakes, brownies and Ms. Rea’s favorite — gelato.

“I only treat myself to it once a year. It’s made locally for us by Udder Delights. It’s incredible,” she said in an e-mailed response to questions.

Guests may bring blankets and chairs; however, no outside food or beverages will be allowed.

Online giveaway

As part of the celebration, the Olive Mill is giving away a basket filled with garlic food products, such as roasted garlic olive oil, garlic and herb drizzle oil, garlic and onion pistachios, a garlic spice jar, garlic pasta kit and garlic festival T-shirt.

People can enter online at http://info.queencreekolivemill.com/garlic-fest.

The winner will be announced Friday, Sept. 29. Only one entry per person.

The winner can pick up the basket at the Mill or have it shipped at no additional cost, according to the website.

Growing each year

The festival has grown to be one of the Mill’s largest events of the year, Ms. Rea said.

“Each year, we add more vendors, activities, expand the grounds. We were so surprised at the overwhelming response from our very first garlic festival, we thought ‘Wow, we can really turn this into something big.’ It’s incredible how a crop can bring a community together.”

Some activities were added based on patron suggestions, she said.

“Every year we take suggestions — what worked, what could work better — and add it to the next year’s event plan. This definitely will be our best year yet,” Ms. Rea said.

