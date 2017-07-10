Hear annual report about chamber of commerce activities at July 11 luncheon

July 1 marked the start of fiscal year 2017-18, a good time to review the accomplishments and challenges of the previous 12 months.
It marks an opportunity for Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Chris Clark to give his annual update of the organization.
He will do so at the chamber’s monthly Network QC Luncheon, which will take place 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, in the Zane Grey Community Room at the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.
The public is welcome to check out what the chamber has accomplished this past year, and what its members have set their sights on for this coming year.
Iestyn Dualis with Liberty Mutual will be luncheon’s Spotlight Business sponsor. Kneaders Bakery and Cafe of Queen Creek will prepare the luncheon fare.
The luncheon also provides chances to network with other local business people. Attendees are encouraged to bring their business cards to distribute and enter into a drawing for a prize from Queen Creek Marketplace. They also are welcome to bring a prize to add to the giveaway.
In addition, they may bring a donation of non-perishable food to contribute to the chamber’s Christmas in July food drive, which takes place all month. Those donations also may be dropped off at the chamber office, 22246 S. Ellsworth Road.
The cost to attend is $5 for chamber members and $10 for future members.
To register, visit the chamber website at www.queencreekchamber.com or call 480-888-1709.
Other community meetings and classes include the following:
JULY 12-WEDNESDAY
Planning and Zoning Commission Regular Meeting: Work study session 6-7 p.m., regular meeting 7-8 p.m., Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information or to view an agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
JULY 13-THURSDAY
West Park Project Open House: 6-7 p.m., Queen Creek Branch Library, Zane Grey Room, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Queen Creek’s newest park is in the design stage and will be located between Ocotillo and Queen Creek roads, east of Sossaman Road. Park amenities will include ball fields, multi-use fields, basketball courts, volleyball courts, a fishing lake, playground, splash pad, skate/wheel friendly park, restrooms, fitness course and trail access for hiking and equestrian use. The public is invited to attend, learn about the park plan and provide their thoughts as a park user. Construction is scheduled to begin this year, with completion in fall 2018. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org.
JULY 19-WEDNESDAY
Queen Creek Town Council Regular Meeting: 5:30-11 p.m., Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
JULY 20-THURSDAY
Evening Network QC: Location to be announced. Presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call the chamber at 480-888-1709 or visit its website at www.queencreekchamber.com.
JULY 27-THURSDAY
Lunch Mob: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce at a different member restaurant on the last Thursday of every month. The location is announced the week of the event. For information and to register, visit the chamber website at www.queencreekchamber.com or call 480-888-1709.
ONGOING MON-FRI
Boys and Girls Clubs of Queen Creek: Open 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at 22411 S. Ellsworth Road at Founders’ Park. Opens earlier on early-release days at schools. After-school program for ages 5-12 is 2-7 p.m. Teen program for ages 13-18 is 2-8 p.m. The areas used on a daily basis include three rooms and an outdoor field space. For more information, call 480-358-3769.
ONGOING WEDNESDAYS
Senior Activities Program: 9 a.m.-noon, Queen Creek Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Enjoy interacting with adults ages 50 and older. There is no fee to attend, but attendees are asked to complete a senior registration form prior to participating. Some field trips and activities may require a nominal fee. Monthly events include a birthday celebration, guest speakers and weekly bingo. For more information, call Christina Lopez at 480-358-3718 or visit www.queencreek.org.
ONGOING THURSDAYS
Free Health Care for Uninsured/Underinsured Children: The Banner Children’s Healthmobile will offer free health care for underinsured and uninsured children from birth to age 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, 37000 N. Gantzel Road in San Tan Valley. The children do not need to live in San Tan Valley. Services include diagnosis and treatment of episodic illness, immunizations, referrals to appropriate specialty care (the cost of the specialty services are not covered by Banner school-based health centers), sports and camps physicals and well-child checks. Appointments are encouraged. For more information and to set an appointment, call the central appointment line at 480-412-6344. Walk-ins will be accepted if the case load allows.