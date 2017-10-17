Hoof-oween costume contest coming to Trunk or Treat

What do you call a horse wearing goggles, floaties and an inner tube? Ready for Queen Creek’s Hoof-oween costume contest at Trunk or Treat.
Presented by Dignity Health, Trunk or Treat offers fun for the entire family, even your four-legged friends.
Taking place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, on Ellsworth Road in Town Center, attendees can enjoy the Hoof-oween costume contest, open to all animals, even if they don’t have hooves.
Pet owners are encouraged to get creative with their horse, dog and critters. Sponsored by Queen Creek 4-H and Friends of Horseshoe Park, prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place in the following categories: horse, canine and critter.
Registration will be available on-site. Check-in will take place 5-6:45 p.m. Costume display and judging begins at 7 p.m., followed by an awards ceremony at 8 p.m.
All pets in the contest must be listed on a completed entry form and individuals under the age of 10 must have an adult or guardian as a lead line. The judges’ decisions are final.
Participants are reminded the contest will take place at an event with large crowds, loud noises and other animals.
Enjoy Trunk or Treat with the VIP Experience. For $40 receive four “no wait” Trunk Line wristbands for Trunk or Treat Street, $20 in carnival tickets and reserved parking.
Eighty VIP Experiences were available for purchase at the Recreation Annex through Oct. 13 or until the supply ran out. People can check at the annex for availability.
Additional “no wait” Trunk Line wristbands can be purchased for $10 (maximum of two additional, must be purchased with VIP Experience).
Providing a safe and unique way for families to enjoy an evening of Halloween fun, Trunk or Treat will continue to offer event favorites with multiple Trunk or Treat Streets, carnival games, the Zombie Teen Yard and entertainment.
For additional information about sponsorship opportunities, call Queen Creek Recreation Coordinator for Special Events Erica Perez at 480-358-3719 or e-mail her at erica.perez@QueenCreek.org.
Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek.