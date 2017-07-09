July 13 open house scheduled to review West Park development

The town of Queen Creek will host an open house Thursday, July 13, to discuss the development of the West Park site near Sossaman and Ocotillo roads.
It will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.
The meeting will include a timeline for the construction of the new park and information about amenities and the park-naming process.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the new park will be held at Wednesday, July 26, at the site, 19535 E. Appleby Road.
The town is in the design phase of the 30-acre West Park site, according to the town’s website: www.queencreek.org.
The design will address the town’s most immediate recreation needs first, including lighted youth baseball/softball fields, lighted multi-purpose field for soccer, football and other sports, playground, splash pad, a walking trail, and restrooms/concessions.
The needs are based on Queen Creek’s Parks, Trails and Open Space Master Plan, ongoing resident feedback and use of existing facilities.
It will be developed over the next 18 months, with completion tentatively scheduled for fall 2018.
The project will be partially funded through impact fees designated specifically for parks, according to the website.
State legislation in 2012 significantly changed how development impact fees can be used, restricting the use for new parks to 30 acres and eliminating the use of impact fees to fund recreational centers larger than 3,000 square feet, aquatic centers and community pools, among other amenities.
Learn more about the town’s parks and recreational opportunities at queencreek.org/recreation.