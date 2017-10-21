Know before you go to tonight’s Trunk or Trunk in Queen Creek

Queen Creek’s Trunk or Treat, a Halloween event for the entire family, will be held 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, on Ellsworth Road in Town Center.
Presented by Dignity Health, the event includes a variety of activities including Trunk or Treat Street, Paradox escape room experience, Hoof-oween costume contest, carnival games, entertainment and a zombie teen yard,
The event is free to attend, with nominal charges for food, carnival games and interactive attractions, according to a press release.
Ellsworth Road will be closed from north of Ocotillo Road to Rittenhouse Road from 5 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, to 1 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22.
Event parking is only allowed in designated lots. Additional parking and a shuttle will be offered 4-10 p.m. between the event site and Desert Mountain Park, 22201 S. Hawes Road, on the southeast corner of Hawes and Ocotillo Road.
This is a popular event, so plan to arrive early.
Follow the event on the town’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/QueenCreek for up-to-date information.
In an effort to promote safety, MCSO District 6-Queen Creek deputies will be on-site throughout the duration of the event.
Town officials advise people to plan ahead and allow extra time for travel.
For additional information on special events happening in Queen Creek, visit QueenCreek.org/SpecialEvents.