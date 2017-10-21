Know before you go to tonight’s Trunk or Trunk in Queen Creek

Oct 21st, 2017 · by · Comments:

The 2017 Trunk or Treat event will take place on Ellsworth Road in downtown Queen Creek, just north of Ocotillo Road. (Special to the Independent/Town of Queen Creek)

 

Queen Creek’s Trunk or Treat, a Halloween event for the entire family, will be held 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, on Ellsworth Road in Town Center.

Presented by Dignity Health, the event includes a variety of activities including Trunk or Treat Street, Paradox escape room experience, Hoof-oween costume contest, carnival games, entertainment and a zombie teen yard,

The event is free to attend, with nominal charges for food, carnival games and interactive attractions, according to a press release.

Ellsworth Road will be closed from north of Ocotillo Road to Rittenhouse Road from 5 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, to 1 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22.

Event parking is only allowed in designated lots. Additional parking and a shuttle will be offered 4-10 p.m. between the event site and Desert Mountain Park, 22201 S. Hawes Road, on the southeast corner of Hawes and Ocotillo Road.

This is a popular event, so plan to arrive early.

Follow the event on the town’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/QueenCreek for up-to-date information.

In an effort to promote safety, MCSO District 6-Queen Creek deputies will be on-site throughout the duration of the event.

Town officials advise people to plan ahead and allow extra time for travel.

For additional information on special events happening in Queen Creek, visit QueenCreek.org/SpecialEvents.

Tags: · · · · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie