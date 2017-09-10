Lecture series continues Sept. 13 with ‘Rock Art Ranch to Homolovi’

The first presentation of the San Tan Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society fall season of lectures is scheduled for Sept. 13.
The San Tan Chapter meetings are held at the San Tan Historical Society Museum at 20425 S. Old Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek.
The presentation begins at 7 p.m.
Our speaker for Wednesday, Sept.13, will be Dr. Chuck Adams, curator of archaeology at the Arizona State Museum.
The title of his talk is “From Rock Art Ranch to Homolovi: 13,000 Years of Migration in the Middle Little Colorado River Valley.”
During six years of research by Arizona State Museum on Rock Art Ranch near Winslow, archaeologists have documented human use going back to Clovis times.
The ranch was also a focus of intensive hunting, gathering and small-scale agriculture during the Basketmaker II (early agriculture) period from 1000 BCE to 500 CE.
During the 1200s, Mogollon groups from the south built numerous small pueblos throughout the region and later joined Pueblo groups from the north to build and occupy the large Homolovi pueblos along the Little Colorado River.
Evidence of this lengthy use is etched in the walls of Chevelon Canyon.
This talk traces this fascinating history of population movement that truly made the area a cultural crossroads.
Since 1985, Dr. Adams has been curator of archaeology at Arizona State Museum and a professor in the School of Anthropology at University of Arizona.
Since arriving at UA, Dr. Adams has directed the Homolovi Research Program for the state mudeum, which involved extensive survey and excavation of numerous Homolovi pueblos in Homolovi State Park.
Since 2011, the research program has conducted survey and excavations on and near Rock Art Ranch 25 miles southeast of Winslow with work wrapping up there this summer.
For more information and an extended schedule of speakers, visit http://www.azarchsoc.org/SanTan.
Editor’s note: Marie Britton is president of the San Tan Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society.