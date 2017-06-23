Lego building event, water tower at the Queen Creek Branch Library

Are you a master builder? Explore fun and creativity with Legos building blocks. Individuals and teams will have 40 minutes to create a themed Lego display. It will take place 12:30-2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, in the Zane Grey Community Room at the Queen Creek Branch Library.
Sign up for a competition slot on the event day.
It and the following events are scheduled to take place at the Maricopa County Library District’s Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Call 602-652-3000 or go to www.mcldaz.org. The library is open 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday; closed Sunday.
Submit photos of water tower to win prizes
Throughout the month of June, the Water Use It Wisely tower will be on display at the library.
Designed to help people understand the average daily water use, the tower consists of 120 gallon jugs.
All month, residents are invited to take pictures with the water tower. They can submit the photos to QueenCreek.org/WaterTower along with how to save water. Participants will be entered to win a variety of prizes.
Teen tech experts
Let library teen tech experts help answer tech questions from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays monthly. The next session is June 28.
The teen tech experts can help with library downloadable materials, e-mail accounts, smart phones and tablets, social network accounts and MS Office applications. Drop in with questions and/or a device.
A Series of Unboring Events: The Arresting Artwork
The word “arresting” here means “compelling one’s associates to do a double-take by the sheer power of one’s creativity.” Even the participants will be dazzled by the art they can create on Post-it Notes using line, color, depth and pattern.
Adventurous artists ages 8-12 may drop in any time to experiment with a variety of fun drawing techniques that can be used at home.
It will take place 3-4:45 p.m. June 28 in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
Registration is required and ends at noon June 28. Go online to register.
Attendee must give a 24-hour cancellation notice to allow others on the waiting list to attend.
Learn about the life of a sheriff’s deputy
Want to protect and serve the community? Meet a real sheriff’s deputy and get the inside scoop on life behind the badge.
The June 28 Awesome Occupations event will feature a member of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek.
It will take place 10-11 a.m. June 28 in the Zane Grey Community Room.
Take toddlers on a ‘playcation’ at the library
Preschoolers and toddlers can take a “playcation” this summer at the library. From 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays through July 25, the library will offer the youngsters several sensory stations to explore with their grown-ups while exploring their sense of play.
It will take place in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
Class will not be held July 4 as the library will be closed for the holiday.
Friends’ Bookstore offers bargains, supports library
Book bargains — including best-sellers, fiction, nonfiction, audiobooks, DVDs and juvenile books for tots to teens — may be purchased at the Friends’ Bookstore inside the Queen Creek Branch Library.
All proceeds support library programs.
The store is open Monday-Saturday with varying hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information, call 602-652-3370.