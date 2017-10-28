Library class shares how to design, make custom thank you cards

Join Eric Ose,the Robot Ambassador, for maker activities from 5-7 p.m. the first Tuesday every month at Maricopa County Library District’s Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.
Attendees can show their appreciation this Thanksgiving by making someone a thank you card during the Nov. 7 class. Class leaders will share several designs and techniques including paper electronics, embossing and customizable designs using a vinyl cutter.
The deadline to register is noon Nov. 7.
This is a HeatSync Labs outreach event that is appropriate for tweens, teens and adults. It is STEAM (Sciences, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) focused with electronics, robotics, arts/crafts, science and more.
The library is open 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday; closed Sunday.
For more information, call 602-652-3000 or visit the Maricopa County Library District website at www.mcldaz.org.