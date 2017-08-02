Library events include tips on how to avoid ID theft, making suncatchers

The following events are at Maricopa County Library District’s Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Call 602-652-3000 or go to www.mcldaz.org. The library is open 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday; closed Sunday.
Teen tech experts
Let library teen tech experts help answer tech questions from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays monthly. The next sessions are Aug. 2, 9 and 16.
The teen tech experts can help with library downloadable materials, e-mail accounts, smart phones and tablets, social network accounts and MS Office applications.
Drop in with questions and/or a device.
AG’s rep shares info about how to avoid scams, ID theft
Michelle Rucker from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office will instruct attendees on the most recent consumer scams and what the red flags are when she visits the library at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7.
Attendees may receive a copy of the Top Consumer Scams publication, which is designed to inform consumers about the most common scams and what they need to do to avoid becoming a victim.
This event will take place in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
A Series of Unboring Events: The Showy Suncatcher
Windows are often boring. Seriously, when was the last time plain glass was exciting? Showy is a silly but fitting word as it means “brightly colored” and “attracting attention.” Colorful, attractive suncatchers will be fun to both create and behold.
Organized children ages 8-12 years old may drop in any time between 4 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, to decorate a jar in which to keep an index of their dreams, memories or places to avoid. It will take place in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
Registration is required and ends at noon Aug. 8. Go online to register.
Attendee must give a 24-hour cancellation notice to allow others on the waiting list to attend.
Investing Basics: 20 tips for Smart Investing
Learn about personal financial investing and investing concepts and how investing fits into an overall financial plan from Murray Smith from the Financial Planning Association of Greater Phoenix.
Investing Basics: 20 Tips for Smart Investing will take place 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
Indian boarding schools and assimilation in 19th century
Learn how American Indian boarding schools dramatically altered the lives of students and the generations that followed. In the late 19th century, the U.S. government required American Indian children to attend off-reservation boarding schools to prepare them to assimilate into America’s melting pot.
This event will take place 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
Paws 2 Read
Children ages 5 and older can sign up for Paws 2 Read and read a book to a special library dog who loves stories 10:30 a.m.-noon on the fourth Saturday of every month. The next session will be Aug. 26.
Students must sign up in person for a 15-minute time slot on the day of the event at the main desk.
Paws 2 Read allows children to read to certified therapy animals, teaching the children patience, confidence and reading skills in a fun, interactive and non-judgmental environment.
‘Siddhartha’ is subject of Aug. 17 book discussion
The Queen Creek Branch Library Book Discussion group meets 6:30-7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month.
This month’s book is “Siddhartha” by Herman Hesse.
The discussion will take place Aug. 17 in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
Registration is requested; deadline is 3 p.m. Aug. 17. Attendees must give 24-hour cancellation notice to allow others on the waiting list to attend.
Beat the heat with an indoor family game party
It’s a party at the library. Beat the heat and bring friends and family to enjoy the library’s extensive collection of tabletop games, appropriate for ages 8 and up.
This lively event for all ages will take place 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Registration is not required, but adults must accompany children under 16.
It will take place in the Zane Grey Community Room.
QC Cooks cools off with ice cream recipes
This month, bring a favorite ice cream recipe/cookbook to discuss and share as the library explores the many variations of this cool – and ancient – treat.
The library’s monthly series QC Cooks will spotlight ice cream at its Aug. 23 meeting. It will take place 6-7:30 p.m. in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
This event is open to ages 17 and older.