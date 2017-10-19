Library offerings include ‘Slaughterhouse 5’ discussion, teen improv, fridge pickles class

The following events are at Maricopa County Library District’s Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Call 602-652-3000 or go to www.mcldaz.org. The library is open 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday; closed Sunday.
Teen tech experts
Let library teen tech experts help answer tech questions from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays monthly. The next sessions are Oct. 18 and 25.
The teen tech experts can help with library downloadable materials, e-mail accounts, smart phones and tablets, social network accounts and MS Office applications.
Drop in with questions and/or a device.
Book club to discuss ‘Slaughterhouse 5’
Join a discussion of classic titles at the library. The Queen Creek Branch Library Book Club for adults meets 6:30-7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month. This month’s meeting is Oct. 19 in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
The title is “Slaughterhouse 5,” a classic anti-war book by Kurt Vonnegut. Library members may request a copy of the book on the library website.
Registration is requested as the group size is limited.
Learn to stay aware by exploring mindfulness
Celebrate National Health Week with Maricopa County Library District.
The holidays are around the corner; learn how to reduce stress by staying in the now with mindfulness. Mindfulness can help maintain a moment-by-moment awareness of one’s thoughts, feelings, bodily sensations and surroundings.
Presenter Kristi Stuckwisch will conduct this session for adults 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Roon.
Teen Scene presents improv and acting class
Students ages 11-18 are invited to participate in an improv-style theater class. This studio style workshop promises to be high energy, fun and full of great exercises to get teens thinking on their feet.
The actors will play theater games, develop original scenes and characters and learn to work as a team. All acting levels invited. Registration is required.
The class will take place 4-5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, in the Edward Abbey Room. The presenter will be Carl Smith.
Computer coding camp offered for youths to adults
What can a person create? Explore the world of computer coding through activities and real-world challenges. For the best experience, the library recommends participants complete at least one “Hour of Code” session, available through Code.org, beforehand.
This class will take place 4-5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23 in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
Get ready for the Title Wave: Poetry for the daring
Poetry might seem boring to some until they hear some of the weird, intriguing details. Kids ages 8 to 12 and daring to dive into a cozy read-aloud featuring adventure and suspense will enjoy popcorn, sew tiny books and learn that while hairstyles have changed over centuries, the human heart remains ever mysterious, glorious and often hideous.
Title Wave will take place 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
Registration is required. It ends at noon Oct. 24 on the library’s website.
Find out what fridge pickles are when QC Cooks Oct. 25
Pickled fruits and vegetables are a healthy, eye-catching and tasty addition to any fridge. Learn the history and basics of pickling and make a batch of pickles.
The library’s monthly series QC Cooks will spotlight pickles at its Oct. 25 meeting. It will take place 6-7:30 p.m. in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
This event is open to ages 17 and older.
Kidney Smart class returns to the library Oct. 26
Join the library as an instructor from Kidney Smart explains what adults can do to keep their kidneys healthy. Attendees will learn about chronic kidney disease and its causes, diet and nutrition, benefits of employment and managing insurance, dialysis and treatment choices that may be available.
The class will take place 2-4:30 p.m. Oct. 26 in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.