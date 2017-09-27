Make a difference in a local school by participating in Love Our Schools Day, Sept. 30

Join an event Sept. 30 or register to volunteer for a future activity
Queen Creek Unified School District is inviting people to make a lasting difference in the community by supporting a local school.
Sept. 30 is Love Our Schools Day 2017, a community-wide initiative bringing together volunteers from the business, faith and nonprofit sectors to complete hundreds of public service projects at local schools in the Valley on the same day, according to the event flier.
The event is presented by School Connect, an organization that researches and develops the best practices to build a supportive, collaborative community around schools, according to its website.
Program organizers believe performing acts such as cleaning, landscaping and writing notes of encouragement can help make schools and neighborhoods better places.
People will have the opportunity to sign up for activities taking place from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 30 at local schools or register to participate in future events at the school of their choice.
Among the types of activities planned are planting a garden, painting a classroom, writing teachers thank you cards and updating school grounds.
Queen Creek residents can visit http://app.schoolconnectaz.com/ and enter their ZIP code – 85142 – to find out which schools are hosting events that day or planning future events. Or visit the School Connect website to register or view a list of all participating schools.