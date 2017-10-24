MCSO to host drug take-back day, Coffee with a Cop Oct. 28

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6— Queen Creek invites residents to come together to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee.
Coffee with a Cop
Coffee with a Cop is a free community event and will be held 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Target, 21398 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Special thanks to the staff and management of Target for hosting the festivities and providing the coffee.
Law enforcement and residents working together is at the core of a safe community,” said MCSO Capt. Dave Munley. “It is so important for our residents to feel comfortable with our deputies, which is why this event is so great.”
The event will also include festivities for the kids including McGruff the crime dog, operation Child ID fingerprinting and free giveaways.
Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about public safety in the town of Queen Creek.
The majority of contacts with law enforcement and other public safety personnel happen during emergencies or other emotional situations. Those circumstances do not necessarily create the best conditions for building relationships and some community members may feel that deputies are unapproachable on the street.
Coffee with a Cop breaks down those barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction.
Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Similar events are being held across the country as local police departments strive to make lasting connections with the communities they serve.
Visit Coffeewithacop.com for additional information and locations.
Public safety is a cooperative effort between law enforcement and the community in Queen Creek. MCSO District 6 — Queen Creek strives to advance community partnerships and improve relationships one cup of coffee at a time.
Prescription Drug Take Back
MCSO District 6 — Queen Creek is also hosting a Prescription Drug Take Back from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28. The local take back effort, held in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration, will take place at the Queen Creek Law Enforcement and Community Chambers Building, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.
The Take Back event provides an opportunity for residents to safely dispose of unused, unwanted and expired prescriptions and over the counter medication. Liquids, needles and inhalers will not be accepted.
For additional information, call MCSO Community Services at 602-876-5055 or send an e-mail to MCSO@queencreek.org.
In an emergency, call 9-1-1.
To reach MCSO’s non-emergency number, call 602-876-1011.
Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek.