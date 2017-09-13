‘A mess not to miss’: Family-friendly Messy Fest returns Saturday to QC

Love watching the kids play, but hate cleaning it up? Then come to Queen Creek next Saturday for Messy Fest, a family-friendly event where making messes is not only allowed, but encouraged.
Set for 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Center, 20464 E. Riggs Road, Messy Fest is a full-scale event of epic proportions.
Organizers say this year’s festivities are set to include more activities, a larger rinse zone and more opportunities for mess-making than ever before.
From massive mud and mashed potato mosh pits to slime zones, mud obstacle courses, food fights, grape stomps and ice scream slip-and-slides, Messy Fest lives up to its motto, “Life’s too short to play clean.”
A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Phoenix Children’s Hospital’s Camp Rainbow for children who have, or have had, cancer or a chronic blood disorder.
In addition to benefiting Phoenix Children’s Hospital’s Camp Rainbow, kids from the hospital will also come down and take part in the day of play.
This year’s festivities feature an oversized rinse zone and a human car wash that ensure attendees go home nice and tidy.
However, due of the nature of the event, guests are encouraged to wear old clothes they don’t mind getting torn, dirty or damaged.
“Whether you have kids of your own or you just like to have a great time, Messy Fest fits the bill,” Tiffany Shultz, one of the event’s organizers, said in a press release. “It’s a great way to break the rules, stop saying ‘no’ and just let your whole family go crazy while someone else handles the cleanup.”
Tickets are on sale for $25 per person. Children ages 2 and under are admitted free.
For more about Messy Fest, visit MessyFest.com or follow developments on Facebook and Instagram.
Messy Fest is produced by Levitate Agency in Gilbert.