Military Moms seeks members, volunteers for upcoming events

Military Moms in Queen Creek and San Tan Valley has released a schedule of events taking place this fall.
Military Moms is a group of women, men and families with loved ones and friends in the Armed Forces. The organization assists veterans and military families.
For example, on July 18, Bridgette Crosby, who oversees the organization, posted on Facebook to ask members to help a military family from Queen Creek who is in need of assistance to raise funds for medical and travel bills.
“I am reaching out in the hopes that I can get a few dedicated volunteers to put together a fundraiser,” Ms. Crosby wrote on Facebook.
In addition, members welcome new people to meet in a supportive, positive environment and to gather every once in a while for dinner socials, according to the group’s Facebook page
Ms. Crosby is also asking members to volunteer a few hours to make the following events successful in making a difference for local military families and veterans.
Military Moms has the following events planned or in the planning stages:
•Sept. 6: The annual Nathen Martens Candlelight Memorial. It is always held at the memorial in San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road in Queen Creek.
The park’s memorial was named for Navy Corpsman Nathan Martens, a Queen Creek man who was killed during a night patrol on Sept. 6, 2005.
His family continues to honor his memory along with Arizona’s Fallen Heroes every year on Sept. 6 at the memorial bearing his name at San Tan Mountain Regional Park.
There are 202 names engraved on four plaques at the memorial site.
Volunteers are needed to help set up and tear down for the event.
“This is a very moving event and is designed to remember and honor over 300 men and women with Arizona ties who have given their lives for our freedom. Once you attend or volunteer for this ceremony, you will never be the same,” Ms. Crosby wrote.
•The Honoring/Hiring/Helping Our Heroes of Pinal County Mobile Veterans Outreach Center, also known as Eagle One, will be in San Tan Valley for the annual veterans car show at American Leadership Academy, 850 W. Combs Road. Date to be announced.
Military Moms has teamed up with HOHP and is asking for volunteers to help man the booth and pass out information for Eagle One.
Volunteers needed for short shifts. Lunch will be provided for this fun event.
•Fundraiser for the local military family who is having a rough time. Ms. Crosby would like to set up some type of fundraiser to raise $5,000 to assist them with medical bills and travel expenses.
Ms. Crosby needs five to 10 volunteers to help set up, clean up and provide outreach into the community.
For more information, call Ms. Crosby at 480-235-8388.