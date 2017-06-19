Mothers of Preschoolers activity group being formed in Queen Creek

Mothers of Preschoolers, or MOPS, will begin meeting in August in Queen Creek.
The organization is designed to encourage and connect mothers with children ages birth to 5 years.
Women who meet this criteria are invited to stop in for breakfast and to create fellowship, community and a support system.
Meetings will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. twice a month on designated Tuesdays at the Sun Valley Community Church, 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road, according to a posting on Facebook.
The MOPS group provides encouragement, support, teaching and friendships in a relaxed atmosphere of caring, sharing and fun, according to the church’s website: http://www.sunvalleycc.com/ministries/sv-groups/. In these relationships moms find answers for their everyday dilemmas and discover a safe place to explore and discuss life, according to the site.
Activities will include crafts, guest speakers, group service projects, play-dates and nights out for members.
To stay up-to-date with MOPS events and news, visit sunvalleycc.com/ministries/sv-groups.
The group’s e-mail address is qcmops@sunvalleycc.com.