Museum director to discuss Tempe’s role in the Old West Nov. 8

Jared Smith, director of the Tempe Historical Museum, will discuss the city of Tempe’s role in the Old West when he speaks to the San Tan Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society on Nov. 8.
The meeting is open to the public.
It will start at 7 p.m. at the San Tan Historical Society Museum, 20425 S. Old Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek.
Mr. Smith’s talk is titled “A splendid country: Building Tempe from the ground up.” Although rarely thought of as an Old West town, Tempe was just that. It was not known for infamous shootouts like Tombstone, Arizona, according to a press release.
Tempe had its share of gunplay and unwanted moments of Wild West mayhem nonetheless. Far more important than occasional outlaw behavior was Tempe’s place as a major agricultural producer, shipping hay, wheat and flour around the region and sending thousands of cattle to market around the country every year by the late 1800s.
The fact is that long before Tempe was a “college town,” it was a “cow town,” according to the Arizona Archaeological Society website.
The society meets on the third Thursday of the month at the museum. Additional parking is available behind the museum off Queen Creek Road.
For more information, visit http://www.santanhistoricalsociety.org, e-mail info@santanhistoricalsociety.org or call 480-797-2075.