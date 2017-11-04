Olivepalooza returns today, Nov. 4, to Queen Creek Olive Mill

To celebrate its 2017 harvest season being in full swing, Queen Creek Olive Mill, 25062 S. Meridian Road, is throwing a party and inviting the community.
The annual Olivepalooza Harvest Party is happening 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 4. The daylong, family-friendly event will be filled with food, music, games, local vendors and of course, olives.
Admission is free. Food and merchandise will be available for purchase.
Visitors can tour the back grove and taste extra-virgin olive oil direct from the Olive Mill’s milling machine.
They also can feast on fare from Valley food trucks, attend cooking demos and workshops, dance to live music and help the Olive Mill celebrate this year’s crop.
Blankets and lawn chairs welcome. No outside food or beverage will be allowed.
Pets will be allowed outside.
For more information, visit queencreekolivemill.com.