Planning for Queen Creek holiday parade, festival under way

A float carrying Santa Claus brought last year’s holiday parade to a close last year. (Independent Newspapers/Arianna Grainey)

 

Vendor registration deadline is Oct. 31, parade entries still being accepted

Applications are now being accepted for the 35th Annual Queen Creek Festival and Parade on Saturday, Dec. 2, in downtown Queen Creek.

This year’s theme is Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree. The parade and festival are hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek and the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce.

Kids along the parade route grab for candy thrown from floats last year. (Independent Newspapers/Arianna Grainey)

About 15,000 people attended the festival, parade and Christmas tree lighting last year.

Individuals and groups are invited to enter a float in the parade, sign up as a vendor and volunteer to help the day of the event.

The festival will take place noon-7 p.m. near the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.

Activities include food and craft vendors, live local entertainment and photos with Santa Claus. Topping off the evening’s events will be the lighting of the town’s 18-foot tall Christmas tree at 6 p.m.

In addition, the A Great Northern A’Fair carnival will return Nov. 30-Dec. 2 to the festival site near the library. ticket sales information will be announced soon on the event website: queencreekparade.org.

The deadline to register as a vendor is Oct. 31.

The fee for a 10-foot by 10-foot space is $175 for commercial businesses and $75 for nonprofit organizations.

Jaxon Steele fist-bumps Captain America in the vendors area at last year’s Holiday Festival and Parade. (Independent Newspapers/Arianna Grainey)

The fee for a food truck space is $250 plus 10 percent of the gross sales. The fee for a 10-foot by 10-foot space for a food vendor is $200 plus 10 percent of the gross.

Extra space for all vendors is $150.

The chamber is offering its members an exclusive discount on vendor booths through Oct. 31. Chamber members only can get 10-foot by 10-foot space for $125.

Vendors are encouraged to decorate their space to match the festival theme — Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.

The spaces will be judged and the winning vendor will receive a prize of $45.

The parade will begin at 3:30 p.m. It will start at Serrano’s Mexican Food, 22701 S. Ellsworth Road, and continue north on Ellsworth, ending just past the library.

Impact Cheer performs a stunt along the parade route last year. (Independent Newspapers/Arianna Grainey)

Volunteers also are needed to help set up and tear down the event areas as well as man booths and perform other duties.

For more information about volunteering, registering a parade float or obtaining a vendor space, visit the event website at queencreekparade.org or call the chamber at 480-888-1709.

