Popular events increase traffic in east Queen Creek

Queen Creek’s agritainment industry is continuing to grow, with two signature events happening this fall.
The events draw both residents and visitors, resulting in a positive economic benefit for the community, but also increasing traffic in the southeast area of town, according to a press release.
The town of Queen Creek has suggested patrons use the following routes when traveling to the Queen Creek Olive Mill Garlic Festival and Schnepf Farm Pumpkin and Chili Party.
The garlic festival at the Olive Mill is on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit the Olive Mill website for more information.
The Pumpkin and Chili Party at Schnepf Farms begins on Thursday, Oct. 5 and takes place every Thursday through Sunday throughout October. Visit SchnepfFarms.com for more information about the event.
Additional community events can cause an increase in traffic, especially in areas with construction.
Drivers should plan ahead and allow extra time for travel.
For additional information on special events happening in Queen Creek, visit QueenCreek.org/SpecialEvents.