Public invited to honor Arizona’s fallen heroes Sept. 6

Military Moms of Queen Creek and San Tan Valley will hold a candlelight memorial to remember Arizona’s fallen heroes who served in Iraq and Afghanistan on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road in Queen Creek.
The ceremony will begin at about 6:15 p.m. at the Nathan Martens Arizona Memorial just inside the entrance to the park.
The public is invited to attend.
The park’s memorial was named for Navy Corpsman Nathan Martens, a Queen Creek man who was killed during a night patrol on Sept. 6, 2005.
His family continues to honor his memory along with Arizona’s Fallen Heroes every year on Sept. 6 at the memorial bearing his name at San Tan Mountain Regional Park.
There are 202 names engraved on four plaques at the memorial site.
Also, volunteers are needed to help out with set-up and clean-up. Donations of water and cookies are welcome.
For more information, call Bridgette Crosby at 480-235-8388.
For more information about Military Moms of QC/STV and the Nathan Martens Candlelight Memorial Service, visit their individual Facebook pages.