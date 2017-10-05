Pumpkin and Chili Party returns to Schnepf Farms Oct. 5-29

Schnepf Farms, 24810 S. Rittenhouse Road in Queen Creek, hosts its annual Pumpkin and Chili Festival in October.
The fun takes place Thursdays-Sundays from Oct. 5 to Oct. 29.
Hours are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
There is a pumpkin patch and rides for children. There are many other activities including a BMX show, a dog agility show and hayrides.
Admission is $20 at the gate, but there are reduced-price tickets for $15 available at Fry’s Food Stores.
In addition, a discount for military members will be offered Oct. 5-8 and Oct. 12-15. Show military ID at the front entrance to receive free admission.
Admission includes the hayrides, designated amusement park-style rides, the petting zoo, cornhole games, miniature golf, bonfires, the 4-acre corn maze and 10-acre celebrity corn maze, BMX show, pumpkin launch and entertainment, among other activities.
For a complete list, visit schnepffarms.com.
Tickets do not include the cost of food, pumpkins, train rides, pony rides or The Outbreak AZ zombie hayride paintball.
Additional community events can cause an increase in traffic, especially in areas with construction. Visitors attending the party are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for travel.
For more information on Schnepf Farms, http://www.schnepffarms.com/.