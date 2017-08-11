QC Cold Stone Creamery to donate portion of sales Aug. 12 to Coleman family

Residents and businesses in Queen Creek continue to fund raise to help a local family with funeral expenses.
Cold Stone Creamery, 7507 S. Power Road No. 104 in Queen Creek, will donate 50 percent of all its sales from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, to the Coleman family. Money will be used to help pay for funeral services and other expenses for Geno Coleman, who was killed Aug. 1 in a car accident. He was 48.
Mr. Coleman was the father of Dante and Dayson Coleman, both of whom are Queen Creek High School athletes.
Fundraising began almost immediately after word spread of Mr. Coleman’s death.
Efforts included a car wash organized by the QCHS Football Boosters organization on Aug. 5 at the high school and a gofundme account.
As of 3:30 p.m. Aug. 11, donations on the gofundme account had totaled $9,960 toward the $10,000 goal.
For information about the Cold Stone Creamery fundraiser, call the store at 480-840-3300.