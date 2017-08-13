Queen Creek accepting registration for annual cornhole tournament

Early registration ends Aug. 17, event is Sept. 23
Whether you’re a cornhole champion or enjoy a fun game of bags with friends, Queen Creek’s Battle of the Bags competition is for you.
Held during Queen Creek’s signature Founders’ Day event, the community is invited to participate in the Battle of the Bags cornhole tournament. Sixteen teams will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis to participate in the exciting event.
Founders’ Day will be held 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Founders’ Park, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road.
The Battle of the Bags entry fee is $40 per team, two players per team. Teams can register online at www.kbgamesllc.com/founders-day, or in person at the Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.
Early registration ends Aug. 17; on-site registrations will be accepted if space is available.
Battle of the Bags will begin at 5 p.m. It is a pool-style tournament with a three-game guarantee. The first place team will receive a $100 Visa gift card and trophy; second place will receive a $50 Visa gift card.
Founders’ Day is a free, family-friendly community event celebrating the town’s heritage. In addition to the Battle of the Bags, the event will include fun activities, great food, music, entertainment and the featured activity, Battle of the Badges.
For information about sponsorship or vendor opportunities, call Event Coordinator Erica Perez at 480-358-3719 or Erica.Perez@QueenCreek.org.
The deadline for vendor applications is Aug. 17. A special thanks to the sponsors of Founders’ Day: Event Team, Garn and Mason Orthodontics, Hunter Contracting, Joyride Express Car Wash, Kids First Pediatric Dentistry, Pediatrics of Queen Creek, SRP and Central Christian Church.
For more information about the event or Battle of the Bags, visit QueenCreek.org/FoundersDay.
Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek.