Queen Creek, Banner Health to host suicide prevention forum

The town of Queen Creek and Banner Ironwood Medical Center will host a suicide prevention and awareness community forum this month.
It will take place 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, in the Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway in Queen Creek.
The public event will include a joint panel discussion on suicide prevention and awareness focusing on both adults and adolescents/teens.
Clinical experts will be available to answer questions.
The schedule will be: 6-7 p.m, Prevention and awareness for adults; 7-7:30 p.m. Break/meet and greet panelists; 7:30-8:30 p.m., Prevention and awareness for adolescents and teenagers.
The panel will include clinical psychologists, a primary care doctor, an emergency room doctor and members of local law enforcement and fire departments.
During their Oct. 4 regular meeting, members of the Queen Creek Town Council unanimously approved spending $3,000 for a series of six discussions about health and wellness issues, including suicide prevention.
The commitment addresses the growing number of teen suicides taking place in the town of Queen Creek and an increased number of suicide-related calls being received this year by Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department.
For more information, call the town at 480-358-3000.